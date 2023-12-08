Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:57 on December 8, 2023 / Last updated at 12:57 on December 8, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices slid back below a key level on Friday after an early rally had pushed the market to its highest in three days, maintaining a close correlation with energy prices that snapped a two-day rising streak amid continued mild weather.
European carbon prices slid back below a key level on Friday after an early rally had pushed the market to its highest in three days, maintaining a close correlation with energy prices that snapped a two-day rising streak amid continued mild weather.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.