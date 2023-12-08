COP28: Bolivia proposes moratorium for Article 6.4 carbon markets
Published 08:27 on December 8, 2023 / Last updated at 08:27 on December 8, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, International, Paris Article 6, South & Central
In a statement released Friday at COP28 in Dubai, Bolivia called for the ceasing of all market functions under the market-based Article 6.4 mechanism, which it sees as crowding out progress on non-market option Article 6.8.
In a statement released Friday at COP28 in Dubai, Bolivia called for the ceasing of all market functions under the market-based Article 6.4 mechanism, which it sees as crowding out progress on non-market option Article 6.8.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.