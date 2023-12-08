COP28: Carbon standard Verra to announce research partnership, share first results next year
Published 07:57 on December 8, 2023 / Last updated at 08:33 on December 8, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon standard Verra will announce on Saturday a partnership with a high-level advisory body to produce research on how best to develop its approach, and share the information with stakeholders as early as the second quarter of next year.
