COP28: Institute to launch $500 mln fund for international carbon trade
Published 07:33 on December 8, 2023 / Last updated at 07:46 on December 8, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A global institute plans to launch a $500-million fund for buying up Paris Agreement units next year, its head told a side event at COP28 in Dubai, as well as making millions available through 2027 for technical capacity building.
A global institute plans to launch a $500-million fund for buying up Paris Agreement units next year, its head told a side event at COP28 in Dubai, as well as making millions available through 2027 for technical capacity building.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.