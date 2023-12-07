Rwanda to take share of adjusted carbon credits from projects, rather than proceeds
Published 17:03 on December 7, 2023 / Last updated at 17:03 on December 7, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Rwanda will take a share of carbon credits rather than a share of the profits generated from Article 6 projects that will be correspondingly adjusted (CA) against the country’s NDC climate pledge, it was revealed Thursday by a cookstove developer in the advanced stages of such a deal.
