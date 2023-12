Rwanda to take share of adjusted carbon credits from projects, rather than proceeds

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Rwanda will take a share of carbon credits rather than a share of the profits generated from Article 6 projects that will be correspondingly adjusted (CA) against the country’s NDC climate pledge, it was revealed Thursday by a cookstove developer in the advanced stages of such a deal.