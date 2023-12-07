Australian carbon project developers partner to lead govt-funded nature positive co-op

Two Australian carbon project developers are partnering with a research group that will soon bid for government funding, the former announced this week.

The Nature Positive Economy Cooperative Research Centre (NPECRC) announced Climate Friendly and Regenco had come on board as core partners to develop the organisation.

“Our collaboration with Climate Friendly marks a significant milestone. It embodies the power of shared vision and dedication towards nurturing a sustainable future,” the CRC said in a statement.

“Their commitment aligns seamlessly with our mission at Nature Positive Economy CRC to foster transformative environmental change.”

Meanwhile, it said its partnership with Regenco was “a strategic move towards revolutionising sustainable farming”.

“Their science-driven approach and commitment to innovation align seamlessly with the CRC’s objectives,” it said.

“This collaboration between Regenco and Nature Positive Economy CRC marks a significant step towards a future where Australian agriculture is not only environmentally sustainable but also economically viable and socially responsible.”

CRCs are partnerships between academia, government, and the private sector with a mandate to look at a certain topic, and funded for a specific period of time. The topics are typically viewed as important to Australia’s national interest, and not every proposed topic makes it through to the final funding stages.

The nature positive CRC has been looking for partners to engage with it and consulting with the sector, as it prepares its bid to secure government funding. If successful, it would begin receiving cash from July 2025.

“Climate Friendly‘s decision to join forces with us stems from a shared vision and an urgent need to develop practical, scalable solutions in conservation economics,” it said.

“Their dedication to advancing nature-based solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to foster a robust market for carbon offsetting, biodiversity credit trading, and other sustainable activities.”

Skye Glenday, CEO of Climate Friendly said in a post that her organisation was “really looking forward to working with this amazing and growing group of partners to accelerate and scale up nature positive actions”.

Earlier this week, fellow carbon project developer

By Mark Tilly – mark@carbon-pulse.com

