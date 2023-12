A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon was steady on Thursday morning after bears beat back an effort to boost prices in mid-morning after a modestly bullish auction outcome, while energy markets were firmer for a second day as weather forecasts showed slightly lower temperatures in the offing.