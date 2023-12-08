COP28: Roundup for Day 9 – Dec. 8

Published 05:15 on December 8, 2023 / Last updated at 05:31 on December 8, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Shipping, US, Voluntary

It is Day 9 of the COP28 climate conference, and weary (or wary) negotiators are returning from Thursday's rest day. Carbon Pulse correspondents are back on the scene at Expo City, having celebrated the break in negotiations by returning to our regularly scheduled programming: uploading non-COP news. With rumours of the Russian President in town, and the mood in negotiation rooms being described as "toxic", the UAE hosts have a big job on their hands. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (Gulf Standard Time, GMT+4).