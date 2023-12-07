CP Daily: Thursday December 7, 2023

Presenting CP Daily, Carbon Pulse’s free newsletter. It’s a daily summary of our news plus bite-sized updates from around the world. Subscribe here

COP28

The perceived injustice of industrialised countries propping up their own clean technology industries with protectionist measures and subsidies is being seized on by emerging economies as a negotiating chip that is complicating COP28 UN climate talks in Dubai, sources at the summit told Carbon Pulse.

Azerbaijan has re-emerged as a frontrunner to host next year’s COP29 UN climate talks after Armenia on Thursday endorsed its neighbour’s bid, thereby removing a key obstacle.

An initiative has been launched at COP28 to address biodiversity, climate, and pollution with the goal of slowing down ship speeds globally by 25% by 2030.

The Australian government has announced it will contribute A$150 million ($98 mln) to two climate mitigation and adaptation funds, as it seeks to support its Pacific Island neighbours at the UN talks in Dubai.

A private Ontario-based nuclear company released Wednesday what it claims to be the industry’s first carbon credit methodology for nuclear power generation at COP28 in Dubai.

Several non-profits have signed a jurisdictional REDD+ technical assistance partnership (JTAP) at COP28 to try and scale emissions reductions agreements between forest-rich governments and carbon credit buyers, actively looking to bring countries on board.

AMERICAS

Canada unveiled plans on Thursday for a cap-and-trade system for its oil and gas sector, with the government aiming to introduce reporting requirements from 2026 and set out a 2030 emissions cap, but giving no clear indication on when the market would launch.

Canada released the first progress report on its 2030 Emissions Reductions Plan (ERP), showing the country poised to reach an interim target in 2026, and expecting additional mitigation actions to help achieve the 2030 goal.

Suppliers of building heating oil, propane, natural gas, and electricity in Massachusetts will be subject to a proposed Clean Heat Standard (CHS) as of 2026, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) outlined at a technical briefing on Thursday.

Democrat lawmakers on Wednesday reintroduced a bill for the US to impose a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) on energy-intensive imports to help cut CO2 emissions and protect domestic manufacturing, only a month after Republicans put forward similar proposals.

A US-based carbon management company recently enrolled 1.65 million acres (688,000 ha) of industrial American forestlands into its carbon projects, and has rebranded to reflect plans to advance its decarbonisation efforts through land conservation, the firm announced Monday.

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices ticked upward while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values continued their descent, although both markets saw an increase in volumes throughout the week.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) policy board appointed a new deputy director and approved an amendment to its recent climate rulemaking to clarify the language for covered fuel suppliers at a special meeting on Thursday.

A director of emissions trading with a US-based hedging management firm has parted ways with the company, Carbon Pulse has learned.

EMEA

Rwanda will take a share of carbon credits rather than a share of the profits generated from Article 6 projects that will be correspondingly adjusted (CA) against the country’s NDC climate pledge, it was revealed Thursday by a cookstove developer in the advanced stages of such a deal.

European carbon prices rallied on Thursday afternoon to come closer to a key options level after bears had beaten back an effort to boost prices in mid-morning amid a modestly bullish auction outcome, while energy markets were firmer for a second day as weather forecasts showed slightly lower temperatures in the offing.

EU nations on Thursday adopted a unified position on the Net Zero Industry Act, advancing the bloc’s proposed response to green industry legislation worldwide and in particular the US Inflation Reduction Act.

ASIA PACIFIC

Indonesia has approved a revised plan for the Abadi LNG project, which aims to be the first to offer carbon credits for carbon capture and storage in the Southeast Asian country.

Australia’s two largest oil and gas companies confirmed Thursday they are in talks about a potential merger that would create a massive exploration and production major.

VOLUNTARY

A removals buyers club has sealed its biggest-yet offtake contract, agreeing to pay $57.1 million for the supply of credits over 2024-28 from a developer of enhanced weathering solutions.

Researchers say they have made a significant step towards understanding the complex role of tropical forests in Earth’s climate system, shedding light on reconciling varying estimates of carbon flux that will allow nations to more accurately evaluate their emissions mitigation efforts.

A new study has found that calcium oxide (CaO) derived from eggshells can effectively remove CO2 from biogas and boost its value as an energy fuel while reducing its impact on atmospheric greenhouse gas levels.

BIODIVERSITY (FREE TO READ)



Private landowners are increasingly pushing for the EU to clarify how and to what extent Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs) will be part of the bloc’s biodiversity strategy, a European Commission official told a webinar this week.

Two Australian carbon project developers are partnering with a research group that will soon bid for government funding, the former announced this week.

Governments and the private sector must improve incentives to invest in nature to help bridge the financial gap, accounting firm KPMG has said.

A twice-weekly summary of our biodiversity news plus bite-sized updates from around the world.

—————————————————

BITE-SIZED UPDATES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

INTERNATIONAL

Record year – 2023 would be the warmest year on record, as global mean temperature for the first 11 months of the year hit the highest level on record, 1.46C above the 1850-1900 average, according to EU scientists at the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). The temperature for the January-November period was 0.13C higher than the average for the same period in 2016, currently the warmest calendar year on record. November 2023 was the warmest November on record globally, with an average surface air temperature of 14.22C, 0.85C above the 1991-2020 average for November, and 0.32C above the previous warmest November, in 2020, Copernicus added. (Reuters)

Implicitly clear – Diverting the trillions of dollars by which the world subsidises fossil fuel production each year and putting an implicit price on carbon emissions would generate the vast amounts of cash needed to tackle the climate crisis, the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has said. Governments have been put off explicitly pricing carbon by the potential unpopularity of new carbon taxes, which have become favourite targets of anti-climate politicians and parties around the world, from the US and Australia to Europe and the UK. She said it was possible to achieve the same result – of making high-carbon activities reflect their true costs to society – using regulation, and by cutting the bad subsidies that encourage fossil-fuel use. (The Guardian)

Ali alliance – The International Aluminium Institute (IAI) has launched a new initiative that commits to transparently and publicly track the ambition and progress in greenhouse gas reduction of all its member companies. It has already been backed by major producers including Alba, Alcoa, Alumina Limited, CBA, Emirates Global Aluminium, Hindalco, Norsk Hydro, Mitsubishi Corporation, Rio Tinto Aluminium, Rusal, Sohar Aluminium, and South32. Together these companies produce 221 mln tonnes of GHG emissions a year.

EMEA

More in La Mancha – The UAE’s Masdar and the green hydrogen unit of Germany’s Verbund have signed a deal to explore developing a green hydrogen plant in central Spain with a view to decarbonising Europe’s hard-to-abate sectors. The development will harness the renewable resources of the Castilla-La Mancha region, with the planned plant expected to be operational by the end of the decade. It is intended that the explored plant will produce the fuel using renewable energy generated by solar power plants, potentially including Masdar’s planned gigawatt-scale solar plant in Castilla-La Mancha and wind farms. (RENews)