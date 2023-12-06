COP28: SBTN to launch targets for nature in cities in 2025

The Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) is developing targets for nature focused on cities, it announced at a COP28 presidency event.

Initial guidance will launch in Spring 2025 covering the impact of cities on climate and other natural systems, it said in a statement.

“Cities setting science-based targets for climate and nature will be seeking alignment and synergies with Local Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans, and National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans,” said Eva Gladek, CEO of Metabolic, one of the initiative’s delivery partners.

“This includes establishing clear targets for the creation and preservation of green and blue spaces,” Gladek said.

Nature targets for companies have only begun to emerge over the last couple of years, but with the launch of guidance on the topic by influential body SBTN, they are being encouraged to set them as soon as possible. Looming nature regulation could boost the adoption of such targets.

Dutch consultancy Metabolic and Canadian non-profit Urban Biodiversity Hub are ‘core delivery partners’ in the new programme.

SBTN is also collaborating on the initiative with CDP, WWF, World Resources Institute, C40 group of cities, local governments consultancy ICLEI, Durham University, The Nature Conservancy, and consultancy Arup.

“Cities are the largest driver of environmental impact globally,” SBTN said. Some 55% of the world’s population lives in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to increase to 68% by 2050, according to a UN estimate.

“Both the direct and indirect impact of cities need to be brought in line with what nature can support,” the network said.

Cities are emerging as “catalysts for change” in the pursuit of nature positive development.

Urban nature targets can help keep the planet within safe operating boundaries, it said. Five natural thresholds already risk being crossed, according to a new Global Tipping Points report.

“This initiative comes as a crucial addition to ongoing efforts in understanding the intricate relationship between cities, climate goals, and the burgeoning realm of nature-related objectives,” said Patrick Frick, founder of the Global Commons Alliance.

Guidance for financial institutions on nature targets has been published in the last couple of weeks by Finance for Biodiversity Foundation and UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative.

On Wednesday, the Biodiversity Credit Alliance said nature targets will be a key demand driver for biodiversity credits.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***