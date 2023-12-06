COP28: Denmark calls on EU to go for 90% emissions cut by 2040
Published 15:28 on December 6, 2023 / Last updated at 15:28 on December 6, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Denmark's climate minister Lars Aagaard urged the European Commission on Wednesday to adopt a proposal for the EU to cut emissions by 90% across the bloc by 2040, the first member state to come up with a position on the interim goal towards the bloc's binding mid-century net zero target.
