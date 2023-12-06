UK advertising watchdog discovers airlines’ bogus green claims with artificial intelligence
Published 17:00 on December 6, 2023 / Last updated at 17:00 on December 6, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Three airlines have over-egged their green credentials, the UK's advertising watchdog said on Wednesday, upholding investigations into misleading claims about the environmental impact and sustainability of flying.
