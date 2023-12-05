Carbon Quality Manager, Carbon Value Exchange (CaVEx) – Flexible

About the job

Duration: Full Time role, opportunity to start on consulting basis.

Location: Flexible, within +/- 3Hrs of GMT

Salary: Competitive and subject to candidate’s qualifications and experience

This is a new role within an early-stage start-up initiative. We welcome interest from a wide range of candidates who can meet the requirements and capabilities set out here to enable further discussion and interviews. We particularly welcome candidates from the Global South.

About CaVEx

The Carbon Value Exchange (CaVEx) (www.cavex.io) enables carbon offsetting and sequestration activities from a wide range of micro-small projects in the Global South to be digitised, tracked, and sold in the Voluntary Carbon Markets. Using technology advancements in remote sensing, device connectivity and digital payments, the platform will increase diversity of choice for carbon buyers to enable micro-small projects to be rewarded for undertaking clean activity in a digital, and highly transparent manner.

Contributing projects include a range of “activities” that can be digitally monitored and measured. For example: clean energy devices (CEDs) that displace the use of carbon-based fuels such as solar water pumps or small e-vehicles; and solutions that capture and sequester carbon such as re-forestation or relevant agricultural practices.

The framework through which activities will be recorded and converted into saleable Credits has been established and an independent third-party Validation Partner has been appointed. In addition, interested Carbon Credit buyers are engaged in development of the methodology so that their requirements can be included in development of the final configuration of the platform and its operation.

The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) has been developed and a Seed investment funding round has been completed that will enable CaVEx to reach commercial operations. Several workstreams are underway to finalise the methodologies and protocols that enable projects to join the platform, putting in place a digital ledger that supports the verification processes, and designing a transparent marketplace function to enable efficient pricing and sales mechanisms.

The efficient use and governance of digital data are critical requirements for integrity within carbon markets. This need ranges from supply verification and quantification to facilitating accurate and timely exchanges and measuring demand. Beyond simplifying transactions for existing participants, digitalising the market can support expansion by attracting new suppliers and buyers and enabling supplementary value-adding financial services such as input credit and crop insurance. Cavex uses digital technology to bolster carbon credit integrity and crucially enables the direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries at the grassroots level. The methodology employed by Cavex aligns with the ISO14064 family of standards and is independently verified. By providing a transparent digital platform, Cavex offers access to buyers of carbon credits and high-impact projects. Besides reducing CO2, small-scale projects yield significant positive socio-economic and ecological impacts. Our digital approach optimises payments to those directly responsible for these beneficial changes.

About the role

The opportunity exists for a suitably qualified candidate to take a leading role in the company’s next growth stage. As the Quality Manager you will spearhead the implementation and adherence of international standards (ISO14064-2 in particular), ensuring the development of high-integrity carbon credits. You will monitor and maintain quality standards and compliance with these guidelines. The role is pivotal in guaranteeing credibility, reliability, and environmental responsibility.

Candidates will have an understanding of the structure and functioning of Voluntary Carbon Markets and the regulatory frameworks that govern the creation and sale of credits internationally and nationally, particularly in the Global South. The Candidate will work with the Senior Quality Advisor to drive forward the processes through which projects can access the platform, working with technical teams and external specialists to design and implement protocols for a range of use cases and project types. The candidate will also oversee the development of internal audit processes and engage with independent third-party validation and verification bodies.

This role will involve a significant element of engagement with third party auditors and process consultants.

Responsibilities

This is a key role within Cavex with the following responsibilities:

Standard Compliance Oversight:

Manage the implementation of international standards, particularly ISO14060 (family), ensuring adherence and compliance.

Assist in developing standard operating procedures and manuals for platform operations, working with technical specialists responsible for the build.

Liaise with process consultants and advisors in the development and maintenance of all relevant policies and processes.

Quality Assurance and Control:

Develop and maintain robust quality assurance policies and procedures, conducting internal audits to assess the effectiveness of the quality management system.

Ensure continuous quality improvement, focusing on the reliability and integrity of the carbon credits generated.

Internal and External Auditing:

Conduct rigorous internal audits on various processes, ensuring adherence to established quality standards and international guidelines.

Liaise with external quality auditors and independent validation and verification bodies (VVBs), coordinating audit processes and implementing corrective actions as needed.

Project Management:

Manage and oversee ISO-related projects from initiation to completion, ensuring adherence to timelines, scope, and quality standards.

Coordinate with different departments and stakeholders to ensure seamless integration and implementation of ISO standards across organisational processes.

Process Improvement and Optimization:

Evaluate and optimise current processes against ISO standards, identifying and implementing enhancements to improve overall quality and efficiency.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives, focusing on operational excellence and implementing best practices in quality management.

Training and Development:

Develop and conduct training sessions and workshops on ISO standards and quality principles to ensure organisational awareness and compliance.

Create comprehensive training materials to facilitate learning and adherence to quality requirements and ISO standards.

Reporting and Documentation:

Generate detailed quality reports and maintain documentation proving compliance with ISO standards, facilitating internal and external audits.

Present reports detailing compliance status, audit results, and areas for improvement to relevant stakeholders.

Risk Management:

Identify and assess potential risks related to quality and ISO compliance, developing and implementing strategies to mitigate identified risks.

Continuously monitor and evaluate risks and opportunities related to quality management and ISO compliance.

Candidate requirements and capabilities

Postgraduate qualifications in a relevant subject such as natural or environmental sciences, engineering, or environmental economics.

Experience working with ISO14060 (family) standards.

Minimum of 5 years of experience working in climate finance and voluntary carbon markets involving nature-based solutions and/ or carbon offset standards.

Good understanding of current standards for certifying carbon credits (such as Verra, Gold Standard).

Understanding and experience of the challenges facing micro-small projects in the Global South accessing climate financing and innovative approaches to addressing these.

Experience in a management/senior management role, leading small teams and contributing to organisational strategy and planning processes.

Highly organised, strong time management skills and excellent attention to detail.

Entrepreneurial and independent mindset, capable of developing highly prescriptive guidelines and proposing solutions to complex issues.

Ability/experience in working on multiple priorities in parallel to meet varying deadlines.

Strong leadership skills and great team player.

Desirable

ISO14064-1/2/3 training.

Experience working across Sub-Saharan Africa an advantage.

Experience of international climate change frameworks.

How to apply

Please submit the following to

Your CV.

A cover letter summarising your qualifications and experience as relevant to the details set out here. You are advised to submit as one document through the application portal.

Apply here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3773559022