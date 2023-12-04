COP28: Multilateral development banks pledge to scale climate finance via programmatic approach
Published 22:48 on December 4, 2023 / Last updated at 22:48 on December 4, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Voluntary
The leaders of major multilateral development banks (MDBs) pledged to scale up climate finance and development funding through a new approach structured around country sector platforms rather than individual projects, at an UNFCCC hosted discussion on Monday at COP28 in Dubai.
