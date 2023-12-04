COP28: Canada releases draft regulations to curb oil and gas sector methane emissions

Published 20:27 on December 4, 2023 / Joan Pinto

Canada announced a set of draft regulations on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai on Monday to tackle methane emissions from its oil and gas sector, aiming to align with the government's commitment as a signatory of the Global Methane Pledge to curb output of the potent warming gas.