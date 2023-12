Analyst presents higher forecasts for CCAs, WCAs, and RGGI

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A monthly report by a carbon market analysis firm revealed higher forecasts for California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices in December and 2024, subject to changes in price triggers, with Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values also expected to rise, while the outlook for RGGI Allowances (RGAs) saw prices converging towards the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) trigger in the later part of 2024.