COP28: Climate summits fast becoming trade negotiations issue, warns banker
Published 16:57 on December 4, 2023 / Last updated at 16:57 on December 4, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
Climate events such as the annual UN summit are moving rapidly towards becoming a place to debate issues with international trade negotiations, a banker told a panel discussion at COP28.
Climate events such as the annual UN summit are moving rapidly towards becoming a place to debate issues with international trade negotiations, a banker told a panel discussion at COP28.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.