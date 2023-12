COP28: Regulatory reform among six key factors to tripling nuclear energy -report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



On the heels of a declaration by countries seeking to triple nuclear energy capacity, a group of non-profit policy advocacies launched a report on Monday on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai with guidelines for the development of new international initiatives for the sector.