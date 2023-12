COP28: Timor-Leste working on VCM regulation, national registry, preparing for Article 6 projects

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The Southeast Asian nation of Timor-Leste is preparing regulations and a national registry to govern voluntary carbon market projects in the country in preparation to eventually host Article 6 projects within its borders, an official told a panel discussion at COP28.