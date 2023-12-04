COP28: Timor-Leste working on VCM regulation, national registry, preparing for Article 6 projects
Published 14:31 on December 4, 2023 / Last updated at 14:40 on December 4, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, Other APAC, Voluntary
The Southeast Asian nation of Timor-Leste is preparing regulations and a national registry to govern voluntary carbon market projects in the country in preparation to eventually host Article 6 projects within its borders, an official told a panel discussion at COP28.
