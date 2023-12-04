COP28: South Korea should consider setting reference price for domestic ETS, govt official says
Published 16:14 on December 4, 2023 / Last updated at 16:40 on December 4, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea
The government of South Korea should introduce more measures to improve the efficiency of the domestic emissions trading scheme (ETS), engaging more investors to participate in the market by setting a reference price, a panel heard Monday.
