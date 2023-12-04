VCM Report: Brisk carbon credit trade like the ‘old days’, as COP28 fires up confidence in future

Published 18:38 on December 4, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay

Carbon credit trade remained brisk in the voluntary market in the last week of November amid end of year covering, although the REDD sector continued to cast a shadow over the brighter future promised by the headlines emerging from COP28 in sunny Dubai.