COP28: Coal transition consortium signs “first-of-its-kind” pilot carbon crediting agreement
Published 09:30 on December 4, 2023 / Last updated at 09:33 on December 4, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
The Coal to Clean Credit Initiative (CCCI) signed Monday an agreement for the early phaseout of a Filipino coal plant, and is working with the COP28 presidency to garner buying interest in the resulting carbon credits issued from its draft methodology, which it says will be eligible for transaction under the Paris Agreement.
The Coal to Clean Credit Initiative (CCCI) signed Monday an agreement for the early phaseout of a Filipino coal plant, and is working with the COP28 presidency to garner buying interest in the resulting carbon credits issued from its draft methodology, which it says will be eligible for transaction under the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.