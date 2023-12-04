COP28: Coal transition consortium signs “first-of-its-kind” pilot carbon crediting agreement

The Coal to Clean Credit Initiative (CCCI) signed Monday an agreement for the early phaseout of a Filipino coal plant, and is working with the COP28 presidency to garner buying interest in the resulting carbon credits issued from its draft methodology, which it says will be eligible for transaction under the Paris Agreement.