COP28: Roundup for Day 5 – Dec. 4
Published 08:09 on December 4, 2023 / Last updated at 09:25 on December 4, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Shipping, Voluntary
It's Day 5 of COP28, and climate finance is the catchphrase of the day – although tensions on 1.5C and the fossil fuel phaseout are bubbling. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (Gulf Standard Time, GMT+4).
It's Day 5 of COP28, and climate finance is the catchphrase of the day – although tensions on 1.5C and the fossil fuel phaseout are bubbling. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (Gulf Standard Time, GMT+4).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.