COP28: Global securities watchdog group proposes suite of good practices for voluntary carbon markets

Published 22:10 on December 3, 2023 / Last updated at 22:10 on December 3, 2023

A global group of securities regulators has taken steps to address challenges and vulnerabilities in voluntary carbon markets (VCMs), focusing on strengthening market integrity, transparency, and reliability by proposing a suite of good practices.