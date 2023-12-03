Director, Africa Origination & Deal Lead, Conservation International – Nairobi-Kenya, Cape Town-South Africa, Johannesburg-South Africa

Director, Africa Origination & Deal Lead

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY – This position could be based in Kenya or South Africa

Amid growing consensus that the protection, restoration, and improved management of ecosystems can provide at least 30% of the climate mitigation needed to limit warming to 1.5°C, Conservation International (CI) has set ambitious targets to realize the potential of natural climate solutions (NCS) worldwide. The Carbon Finance (CF) team within CI’s Conservation Finance Division (CFD) is working across CI to source and finance a portfolio of high-quality NCS projects, creating industry-leading partnerships with the private sector and connections with CI field programs to ensure delivery of ambitious climate and conservation targets. The CF team prioritizes impact through community engagement, biodiversity, safeguards, and high-quality carbon credits, as well as through projects which are located in “Irrecoverable Carbon” and Biodiversity hotspots. Each member of this team plays a critical role in making this impact mission a success.

This position is an integral part of the CF team. The Director, Africa Origination & Deal Lead manages all commercial elements of a NCS carbon finance project. The Africa Origination & Deal Lead will originate projects utilizing their own cultivated network and also leveraging from CI’s presence and experience. CI is looking for a self-determined and motivated candidate who is able to navigate complex environments in various countries within Africa. This position will be the lead for carbon transactions, both on the “upstream” origination side, as well as the “downstream” commercial side. In addition to originating new carbon opportunities for CI, this position will usher projects through our project cycle, ensuring that the upstream project partner understands the value that CI brings to the project while also contextualizing and understanding the interests of CI’s carbon credit buyer and investor partners. The candidate will work with our Investment Design Lead to build pitch decks, conceptualize financial structures, and develop materials for investors. The candidate should be familiar with financial models, and carrying out basic cash flowmodeling, while also being a natural relationship manager.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Origination

Identify and evaluate potential carbon project opportunities in line with CI’s strategic objectives. Build a high-quality project pipeline with key external partners including NGOs, governments, local communities, and private developers.

Lead the coordination and preparation of Project Idea Notes (PINs) summarizing project early-stage design and submit for internal review and approval.

Work with the various project stakeholders and CI teams to gather inputs for feasibility phase budgets.

Work closely with CI’s Africa Field Division in order to ensure that the goals of the Africa Field Division and the priorities of CI’s Carbon Finance Team are aligned and complementary.

Stay up-to-date with market trends, regulatory changes, and industry developments related to carbon finance and project development.

Represent CI at industry conferences, seminars, and events to promote the organization’s expertise and build relationships with potential partners and investors.

Deal Lead

Work with the Investment Design lead on financial modeling and analysis to assess project economics, including revenue streams, costs, and returns on investment.

Assess, negotiate, track, and understand the commercial and financial viability of carbon finance projects.

Work with the Technical Project Manager to ensure that the commercial terms reflect the ongoing feasibility, carbon technical analysis, safeguards, and ESMF workstreams.

Work with the various project stakeholders to gather inputs for the implementation budget, while feasibility work is underway.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with the upstream project development partners, serving as the primary point of contact and managing ongoing communications and negotiations.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including legal, finance, and technical experts, to ensure all commercial aspects of the project are thoroughly understood and that a strong business case is constructed.

Prepare and present (with support from CI’s Investment Design Lead) carbon finance business cases to potential investors.

Work with the sales and marketing team on materials to present to potential credit buyers.

Manage timelines and deliverables of the transaction, ensuring adherence to established milestones and deadlines.

Build and maintain data rooms for various programs.

Supervisory Responsibilities

Does not have direct supervisory authority.

Act as a technical or subject matter expert to peers and other staff.

Will be responsible for managing project-related budgets, consultants, and vendors but decisions that bind or commit CI are approved by the immediate supervisor.

May lead project teams.

WORKING CONDITIONS

This is a full-time position.

Travel within the region will consist of approximately ~40% of the persons time, often this will entail travel to remote locations with rustic conditions.

Flexibility in work schedule required in order to accommodate time differences between the Arlington, VA office and international field offices located in multiple time zones.

Guidance on flexible work arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s degree in finance or business, environmental science field, or another relevant discipline.

7 or more years of relevant working experience.

Experience and understanding of Natural Climate Solutions or conservation projects, and long-term success drivers, both financial and non-financial.

Experience working with countries in Africa.

Experience with carbon transactions.

Knowledge and expertise in environmental markets, especially in voluntary carbon markets. Experience with analysis, structuring, and valuation of natural resources and/or other investments.

Strong business acumen, with the ability to structure and negotiate commercially sound and profitable deals.

Experience working with local partners, with an understanding of the on-the-ground realities and challenges of project development and delivery.

Excellent project management and coordination skills, and a strong attention to detail.

Proven team player able to work effectively across cultures and within and across organizations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

Demonstrated problem-solving skills and ability to build on existing knowledge to develop new approaches.

Preferred

Master’s degree.

Experience working across several different NCS pathways and project types (e.g. REDD, sustainable grasslands management, ARR, Blue Carbon).

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

Apply here: https://phh.tbe.taleo.net/phh04/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=CONSERVATION&cws=39&rid=2154