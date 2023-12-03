COP28: Congo punts for Article 6 over voluntary carbon, developing roadmap towards readiness

Published 17:06 on December 3, 2023 / Last updated at 17:06 on December 3, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The Republic of Congo plans to develop sovereign carbon credits for sale under the Paris Agreement's Article 6, opting to shun the "climate injustice" of the voluntary market as well as REDD+ programmes, the minister of environment told Carbon Pulse at COP28, though it is not clear under which standard the units would be issued.