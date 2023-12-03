COP28: India’s green credit program “empty shell” without private sector investment, markets expert cautions
Published 12:34 on December 3, 2023 / Last updated at 12:47 on December 3, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
India’s green credit scheme may fail to deliver on its intended purpose unless the federal government strongly pushes the private sector into the units, a climate veteran told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai.
India’s green credit scheme may fail to deliver on its intended purpose unless the federal government strongly pushes the private sector into the units, a climate veteran told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.