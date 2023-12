COP28: Gore highlights shortfalls in methane pledge, urges use of global inventory to monitor progress

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Al Gore emphasised the importance of Saturday's methane pledge by almost 50 oil and gas companies to work towards near zero methane emissions, while highlighting glaring gaps in the announcement due to the absence of some of the world’s highest emitting companies and countries, during a plenary session at COP28.