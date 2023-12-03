COP28: Norway, Morocco sign Article 6 MoU
Published 09:49 on December 3, 2023 / Last updated at 09:49 on December 3, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Norway and Morocco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, they announced on Saturday at the UN climate conference COP28 in Dubai, making it the third such agreement Norway has signed in the past few weeks.
