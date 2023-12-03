COP28: Singapore adds Rwanda to list of Article 6 carbon trading partners
Published 06:44 on December 3, 2023 / Last updated at 06:44 on December 3, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Africa, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Singapore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rwanda at COP28 in Dubai, as the Southeast Asian country continues seeking international partnerships leveraging the Article 6.2 bilateral approaches of the Paris Agreement.
