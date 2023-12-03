COP28: European donors announce cash for Blue Mediterranean Partnership

Partners and backers of the Blue Mediterranean Partnership on Saturday announced €9.5 million in new funding for the initiative, with additional funding expected to materialise over the next few months as efforts are geared up to support the marine biodiversity hotspot.

The partnership was announced at COP27 in Egypt last year, and is set to begin operations in early 2024 to support the transition to a sustainable blue economy in the region.

At the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, the European Commission announced it will contribute €1 mln to the partnership, with a further €6.5 mln pledged by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency and €2 mln by the French Development Agency AFD.

Spain and Germany are among governments expected to soon add further funds, which will be arranged as a multi-donor fund managed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

EBRD, AFD, the European Investment Bank (EIB), Germany’s KfW, and Italy’s CDP will act as implementing financial institutions.

“It is great news that the Blue Mediterranean Partnership is ready to start operations. The initiative is an excellent example of our commitment to restoring ocean health and fostering biodiversity and the climate resilience of the Mediterranean coastal areas,” Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the EIB, said in a press release.

“Supporting the well-being of coastal communities and investing in the sustainable blue economy makes sense economically and is also vital in tackling global challenges like food security, nature protection, and climate change.”

The partnership seeks to raise public and private finance in support of sustainable blue economy projects, with plastic waste reduction, coastal resilience investments, sustainable tourism, wastewater treatment, circular economy, and marine biodiversity identified as top priorities.

“The Mediterranean region, with its beautiful coastlines and diverse ecosystems, is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels, water scarcity, and extreme weather events,” said Nasser Kamel, secretary general of the Union for the Mediterranean, which will act as a facilitator of the political and regulatory dialogue under the initiative.

“The signing of the Blue Mediterranean Partnership is a significant milestone that reflects our shared commitment to working together, pooling resources, and achieving success in addressing the climate emergency in the Mediterranean.”

Egypt, Jordan, and Morocco will be the main beneficiaries of the initiative, and will take the lead on identifying projects within their territories.

