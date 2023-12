COP28: Nations pledge hundreds of millions towards forestry plans for international carbon markets

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Governments, private sector, and philanthropic initiatives have so far announced partnerships and funding pledges in the hundreds of millions of dollars for rainforest protection and restoration in multiple nations, specifically involving mobilising finance from international carbon markets and credit sales.