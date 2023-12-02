COP28: UN, UAE, Bloomberg launch Industrial Transition Accelerator to decarbonise heavy emitters
Published 16:12 on December 2, 2023 / Last updated at 17:06 on December 2, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The UN, UAE, and Bloomberg Philanthropies launched the Industrial Transition Accelerator initiative on Saturday, pledging $30 million to scale up decarbonisation of heavy-emitting industries.
