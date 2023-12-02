COP28: South Korean energy firm secures MoUs on hydrogen development
Published 16:18 on December 2, 2023 / Last updated at 16:18 on December 2, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC, South Korea
An energy subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate SK Group has teamed up with international and domestic partners to speed up the construction of the country's hydrogen ecosystem, the companies announced Saturday.
