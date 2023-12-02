COP28: Verra to issue “very shortly” Article 6-aligned carbon credits, launch next version of VCS in 2025
Published 16:01 on December 2, 2023 / Last updated at 16:04 on December 2, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
Verra is set to soon issue its first carbon credits aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement from projects in Africa, and also expects to launch its Verified Carbon Standard Version 5.0 in 2025, a senior member of the standards body told a panel at a COP28 side event.
