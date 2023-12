COP28: US pledges another $3 bln to Green Climate Fund, won’t honour $1 bln of previous commitment

The US is pledging a further $3 billion to the UN’s Green Climate Fund (GCF), Vice President Kamala Harris announced at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Saturday.