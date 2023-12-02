COP28: Ratings agency partners with national government to boost Paris Agreement carbon credit use
Published 11:00 on December 2, 2023 / Last updated at 10:49 on December 2, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A voluntary carbon credit ratings agency has partnered with an Asian government to help it use "high-quality" carbon credits towards meeting Paris Agreement goals, they said at a joint launch event on Saturday.
A voluntary carbon credit ratings agency has partnered with an Asian government to help it use "high-quality" carbon credits towards meeting Paris Agreement goals, they said at a joint launch event on Saturday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.