California offset usage slips further in 2022, DEBs share falls as credit prices soar

Published 00:02 on December 2, 2023 / Last updated at 00:02 on December 2, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

California compliance offset retirements continued to decline during the interim cap-and-trade deadline in 2022, dropping to a third of the amount surrendered during the 2018–20 period, while higher premiums and supply constraints drove down the share of credits with direct environmental benefits (DEBs), according to official data published Thursday.