California, Washington release auction reserve prices for 2024
Published 01:28 on December 2, 2023 / Last updated at 01:28 on December 2, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
The California-Quebec carbon market and Washington’s cap-and-trade programme on Friday announced similar auction floor prices and allowance price containment reserve (APCR) levels for 2024, as the linked WCI scheme also established next year's sale volumes.
