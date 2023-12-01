COP28: Vietnam announces JETP Resource Mobilisation Plan
Published 17:09 on December 1, 2023 / Last updated at 17:10 on December 1, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC
Vietnam announced its plan to mobilise resources towards implementing a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) on Friday at COP28, advancing the multi-faceted clean energy funding agreement struck over a year ago.
