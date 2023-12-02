Emitters shorten across markets while speculators pick up CCAs and RGGI
Published 00:16 on December 2, 2023 / Last updated at 00:16 on December 2, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Compliance entities and speculators both shed their V23 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings in favour of V24, favoring the reverse in RGGI, while both groups reduced their Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) positions over the last week, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.
