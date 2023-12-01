COP28: Fiji in talks with Singapore for international carbon trade, wants REDD+ in UN crediting
Published 15:12 on December 1, 2023 / Last updated at 15:12 on December 1, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
Pacific Island state Fiji is exploring bilateral carbon trade possibilities with Singapore, a government official told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP28, underlining the country's push for REDD+ to be included in UN crediting under Article 6.
