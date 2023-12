A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Climate measures financed by green bonds launched by the EU to stimulate growth following the Covid pandemic are capable of cutting 44 million tonnes of GHG emissions a year, equivalent to 1.2% of the bloc's total emissions currently, a report published by the European Commission on Friday has revealed.