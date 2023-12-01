COP28: EU’s Von der Leyen calls for common standards to unite voluntary carbon market
Published 13:26 on December 1, 2023 / Last updated at 13:45 on December 1, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Thursday highlighted the key role the voluntary carbon market can play in accelerating the roll-out of global carbon pricing, while emphasising that the market needs common standards to improve trust in the credibility of projects on the part of investors.
