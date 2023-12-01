Government should incentivise renewables investment to lure trillions in pension fund dollars -pension funds
Published 11:25 on December 1, 2023 / Last updated at 11:25 on December 1, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia has a truly remarkable amount of private wealth under management thanks to its mandated pension scheme, but more of this money should be invested by the big superannuation funds into renewable and clean energy, a report said Friday.
Australia has a truly remarkable amount of private wealth under management thanks to its mandated pension scheme, but more of this money should be invested by the big superannuation funds into renewable and clean energy, a report said Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.