WCI Markets: CCA, WCA prices fall on low volumes, ECY adjusts APCR supply
Published 00:39 on December 1, 2023 / Last updated at 00:39 on December 1, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices dipped slightly as volumes almost halved over the past week, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices also took a dive following the release of the draft cap-and-trade linkage bill, with volumes remaining low throughout.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices dipped slightly as volumes almost halved over the past week, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices also took a dive following the release of the draft cap-and-trade linkage bill, with volumes remaining low throughout.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.