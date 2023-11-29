Head of Carbon Sales (Kenya), Burn – Nairobi, Kenya

BURN is the largest vertically integrated modern cookstove company in the world, providing world-class R&D, manufacturing, and carbon offset projects from our HQ in Kenya and across 10 countries in Africa.

BURN is working to create a world where cooking positively impacts all life on Earth, by producing the world’s most efficient biomass, liquid fuel, and electric cookstoves.

Since 2013, BURN has sold 1,300,000+ stoves in Africa. These stoves have helped 7.3 million beneficiaries save over $400 million in fuel expenditures and 5.3 million tons of wood while reducing indoor air pollution by 65%. Our team of 600 people – 51% of whom are women – is on track to produce and sell over 150,000 stoves per month in 2022 at our solar-powered facility in Kenya.

Title: Head of Carbon Sales (Kenya)

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Carbon Operations Department within the Commercial Team. In keeping with our growing business needs, we are looking for someone who meets the criteria below.

Position Summary

Reporting to the Carbon Finance Director, the Head of Carbon Sales will be responsible to lead the development of our carbon credit sales strategy and key lead for closing large, multi-year deals through both indirect and direct sales channels through our Carbon sales team.

Key Responsibilities

Design, manage, and monitor sales practices and tools to create repeatable, scalable sales processes that accelerate growth quickly, including scripts and pricing strategies.

Build and execute a comprehensive go-to-market sales strategy.

Collaborate with members from the Carbon and Marketing departments to produce marketing materials for projects, monthly newsletters to the customer base, and market announcements, etc.

Lead the creation, development, and recruitment of a specialist Carbon sales desk.

Develop and maintain a robust CRM database of clients.

Oversee a sales team that keeps in regular contact with our customer base.

Establish, monitor, and report on goals and key performance indicators (KPIs)

Oversee market analyses related to industry trends and client trading activity, to optimize sales timing and achieve optimum pricing.

Key Qualifications

5+ years of mid-senior level sales experience with a consistent multi-year growth record

Preferably experienced in carbon offset credits or fair-trade commodity markets

Demonstrated experience building and managing a sales’ desk with a strong sense of process orientation.

Demonstrated leadership and mentorship experience.

Skilled at closing deals with senior stakeholders across large companies

Self-motivated, mature, with a high sense of ownership and drive

Collaborative mindset, working well across multiple offices and departments.

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal), with CRM platform & tools proficiency.

Technical acumen to learn and discuss standards and carbon credit quality and markets.

Based in/Open to relocate to Nairobi, Kenya.

A passion for BURN’s mission

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the necessary role qualifications and experience can apply for the role by filling in the required information and uploading an English-language pdf version of their CV or Resume.

BURN is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to creating the best workplace in the world. Qualified Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply. BURN does NOT charge applicants or candidates any form of fees at any stage of the entire recruitment or onboarding process.

Apply here: https://burnmanufacturing.applytojob.com/apply/4AxGdmetjK/Head-Of-Carbon-Sales