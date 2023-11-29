Carbon Policy Lead, Burn Manufacturing – Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Carbon Policy Lead

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Position reports to Director of Corporate Affairs

About BURN

BURN is the world’s largest vertically integrated modern cookstove company, providing world-class R&D, manufacturing, and carbon offset projects from our HQ in Kenya and across 10 countries in Africa.

BURN is working to create a world where cooking positively impacts all life on Earth, by producing the world’s most efficient biomass, liquid fuel, and electric cookstoves.

Since 2013, BURN has sold over 4.1 million stoves in Africa. These stoves have helped 22+ million beneficiaries save over $680 million in fuel expenditures and 9.5 million tons of wood while reducing indoor air pollution by 65%. Our team of 2500+ people – 51% of whom are women – is on track to produce and sell over 150,000 stoves per month in 2022 at our solar-powered facility in Kenya.

About the role

Burn is looking for a Carbon Policy Lead who will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our organization’s strategies related to carbon policy on a global scale.

This position requires a deep understanding of carbon policy, excellent communication skills, and the ability to engage with government bodies, committees, and stakeholders.

You will be responsible for supporting government relationships, staying abreast of global carbon policies, and leading our responses to government consultations. Additionally, you will actively participate in government committees, stakeholder meetings, and international negotiations, contributing to the development and implementation of effective carbon market regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Government Relationship Support: Develop and maintain strong relationships with government officials and relevant stakeholders to promote our organization’s interests in the field of carbon policy. Collaborate with government agencies to provide expertise, insights, and recommendations on carbon policy matters.

Global Carbon Policy Expertise: Stay up to date with the latest developments and changes in carbon policies globally. Conduct in-depth research to become an expert in various aspects of carbon policy, including emerging trends, best practices, and regulatory frameworks.

Government Consultation Responses: Lead the formulation and submission of comprehensive responses to government consultations on carbon-related issues. Coordinate with internal teams to gather necessary data and insights to inform well-rounded and impactful responses.

Government Committee and Stakeholder Engagement: Represent the organization at government committees, workshops, and stakeholder meetings, advocating for our stance on carbon policy issues. Establish and nurture relationships with key stakeholders, ensuring our organization’s perspectives are well-represented.

Document Drafting: Prepare Letters of Intent (LoIs) and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that align with our organization’s goals and comply with relevant carbon policy regulations. Write and publish white papers that showcase our thought leadership in the field of carbon policy.

UNFCCC Negotiation Tracking: Monitor and track Article 6 UNFCCC negotiations, providing timely updates and analysis to the internal team. Stay informed about changes in carbon market regulations and ensure our organization is positioned to adapt and comply.



Skills and Experience:

Legal Skills: A strong legal background with a degree in Law, specializing in environmental law or related fields. Proven experience in interpreting and navigating complex legal frameworks related to carbon policies.

Knowledge of Government Structures: In-depth understanding of government structures at local, national, and international levels. Familiarity with the legislative processes and decision-making mechanisms related to environmental and carbon policy.

Existing Government Contacts: Demonstrated track record of cultivating and maintaining relationships with government officials and relevant decision-makers. Proven experience in carbon policy, with a strong track record of engagement with government bodies and stakeholders. Existing network within government circles, facilitating effective communication and collaboration.•

Carbon Knowledge: Comprehensive knowledge of carbon policies, emissions trading systems, and international agreements related to climate change. Proven experience working with carbon-related regulations and a keen awareness of emerging trends in the field.

Public Speaking Skills: Strong public speaking and presentation skills to effectively communicate complex carbon policy issues to diverse audiences. Ability to represent the organization at conferences, workshops, and government-related events.



Qualified Female Candidates encouraged to Apply

BURN does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training, or any other fees).

Apply here: https://burnmanufacturing.applytojob.com/apply/tP05g73A6S/Carbon-Policy-Lead