Electric Policy Lead, Burn Manufacturing – Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Electric Policy Lead

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Position reports to Director of Corporate Affairs

About BURN

BURN is the world’s largest vertically integrated modern cookstove company, providing world-class R&D, manufacturing, and carbon offset projects from our HQ in Kenya and across 10 countries in Africa.

BURN is working to create a world where cooking positively impacts all life on Earth, by producing the world’s most efficient biomass, liquid fuel, and electric cookstoves.

Since 2013, BURN has sold over 4.1 million stoves in Africa. These stoves have helped 22+ million beneficiaries save over $680 million in fuel expenditures and 9.5 million tons of wood while reducing indoor air pollution by 65%. Our team of 2500+ people – 51% of whom are women – is on track to produce and sell over 150,000 stoves per month in 2022 at our solar-powered facility in Kenya.

About the role

BURN is seeking a highly motivated and skilled individual to join our team as an Electric Policy Lead. This role will play a crucial part in shaping and influencing electric policies on a global scale, supporting our mission to drive positive change in the clean cooking industry.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Support Government Relationships: Cultivate and maintain positive relationships with government officials and agencies at various levels. Collaborate with policymakers to understand their priorities and contribute insights to inform electric policy development.

Become an Expert in Electric Policy Globally Stay abreast of global electric policy trends, regulations, and developments. Conduct thorough research to become an authoritative expert in electric policy matters.

Lead Response to Government/Non-Profit Consultations: Coordinate and lead responses to government and non-profit consultations on electric policy issues. Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to ensure comprehensive and well-informed responses.

Attend Government Committee & Stakeholder Meetings: Act as a representative of [Your Organization Name] at government committee meetings, hearings, and stakeholder engagements. Build and nurture relationships with key stakeholders to foster collaboration and support for electric policy initiatives.

Write White Papers: Develop well-researched and articulate white papers on electric policy topics. Communicate complex policy issues in a clear and accessible manner for diverse audiences.

Lobbying for E-Cooking Tariff (Including Modeling/Strategy on Design): Advocate for the implementation of e-cooking tariff policies through effective lobbying efforts. Develop and execute strategies, including modelling, to influence the design and adoption of favourable e-cooking tariff policies.



Skills and Experience:

Legal Skills: A strong legal background with a degree in Law, specializing in environmental law or related fields. Proven experience in interpreting and navigating complex legal frameworks related to carbon policies.

Knowledge of Government Structures: In-depth understanding of government structures at local, national, and international levels. Familiarity with the legislative processes and decision-making mechanisms related to environmental and carbon policy.

Existing Government Contacts: Demonstrated track record of cultivating and maintaining relationships with government officials and relevant decision-makers. Proven experience in carbon policy, with a strong track record of engagement with government bodies and stakeholders. Existing network within government circles, facilitating effective communication and collaboration.

Carbon Knowledge: Comprehensive knowledge of carbon policies, emissions trading systems, and international agreements related to climate change. Proven experience working with carbon-related regulations and a keen awareness of emerging trends in the field.

Public Speaking Skills: Strong public speaking and presentation skills to effectively communicate complex carbon policy issues to diverse audiences. Ability to represent the organization at conferences, workshops, and government-related events Qualified Female Candidates encouraged to Apply



BURN does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training, or any other fees).

Apply here: https://burnmanufacturing.applytojob.com/apply/ttNLYOFAS4/Electric-Policy-Lead