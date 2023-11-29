Soil Carbon Project Manager, Carbon Link – Brisbane

About the Role

Carbon Link is a leading environmental organisation dedicated to sustainable land management and carbon sequestration. We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Soil Carbon Project Manager to lead and coordinate our soil carbon projects across Australia. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in managing projects, assisting our clients with implementing effective practice change strategies to enhance soil health and sequester carbon in agricultural landscapes in line with CER Methodology requirements.

Responsibilities:

Stakeholder Engagement:

• Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with farmers, landowners, government agencies, and other key stakeholders.

• Champion a portfolio of projects through the project life cycle.

• Ensure that the quality of all work undertaken is of a consistently high standard to comply with all recognised codes or standards.

Technical Expertise:

• Experience in agronomy, regenerative agriculture, or grazing industry.

• Stay abreast of the latest research and developments in soil health and carbon sequestration.

• Provide technical guidance to project teams and stakeholders.

• Oversee the implementation of soil monitoring and data collection protocols.

Budget Management:

• Develop and manage project budgets, ensuring cost-effectiveness and efficient resource allocation.

• Monitor project expenses and provide regular financial reports to the leadership team.

Reporting and Documentation:

• Prepare regular progress reports, documenting project achievements and challenges.

• Ensure compliance with reporting requirements for regulatory bodies.

• Maintain awareness of legislative and regulatory changes and advise management of any proposed changes.

• Provide advice on legislative or regulatory issues internally and to clients.

Qualifications and Skills

• Bachelor’s or higher degree in environmental science, agronomy, soil science, or a related field.

• Proven experience in project management, particularly in the context of environmental initiatives.

• Strong understanding of soil health, carbon sequestration, and regenerative agriculture practices.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to engage diverse stakeholders.

• Demonstrated ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.

• Previous experience working with the Clean Energy Regulator, specifically around soil carbon highly desirable.

About Carbon Link

Carbon Link is one of Australia’s largest and rapidly growing Australian agricultural carbon project developers. We work with Australian farmers to improve farm productivity and performance via the adoption of regenerative farming practices that enhance soil health, captures carbon in the planets largest available sink – the soil, and generate Australian carbon credit units.

Our values guide our behaviour and are the foundation for how we do business. We believe in:

• Excellence in science, technology, and innovation

• Contributing positively to a sustainable future

• Genuine and additional abatement

• Inclusiveness, integrity, and respect

• Transparency and accountability.

You can read more about us at https://www.carbonlink.com.au/about/.

There are many benefits in working with Carbon Link, including:

• Work on solutions solving climate change and food security

• Be on the ground floor of a fast-growing tech business

• Access to learning and development opportunities for career progression

• Employee Share Option Plan is available

• Work with a professional and friendly team within a collaborative organisational culture.

